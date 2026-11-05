NAACP Springfield Ohio Branch 3201 Freedom Fund Banquet - Supporters Welcomed!
NAACP Springfield Ohio Branch 3201 Freedom Fund Banquet - Supporters Welcomed!
Wilberforce University President Dr. Vann R. Newkirk, Sr., is this year's keynote speaker.
Join us for an inspiring evening of community, freedom, and progress.
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 | Doors open at 5:00 PM
WHERE: Hollenbeck Hall, 275 S. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45505
TICKET: $60 each
For additional information contact NAACP 3201 937-521-2650.
Clark State Hollenbeck Bayley Conference Center
$60.00
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
NAACP Branch 3201 | Denise Williams President
937.521.2650 office
president@naacpspringfieldohio.com
Artist Group Info
cynthia.dunlevy@gmail.com
Clark State Hollenbeck Bayley Conference Center
275 S Limestone StSpringfield, Ohio 45505
937.521.2650 office
president@naacpspringfieldohio.com