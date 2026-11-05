NAACP Springfield Ohio Branch 3201 Freedom Fund Banquet - Supporters Welcomed!

Wilberforce University President Dr. Vann R. Newkirk, Sr., is this year's keynote speaker.

Join us for an inspiring evening of community, freedom, and progress.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 | Doors open at 5:00 PM

WHERE: Hollenbeck Hall, 275 S. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45505

TICKET: $60 each

For additional information contact NAACP 3201 937-521-2650.