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NAACP Springfield Ohio Branch 3201 Freedom Fund Banquet - Supporters Welcomed!

NAACP Springfield Ohio Branch 3201 Freedom Fund Banquet - Supporters Welcomed!

Wilberforce University President Dr. Vann R. Newkirk, Sr., is this year's keynote speaker.

Join us for an inspiring evening of community, freedom, and progress.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 | Doors open at 5:00 PM

WHERE: Hollenbeck Hall, 275 S. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45505

TICKET: $60 each

For additional information contact NAACP 3201 937-521-2650.

Clark State Hollenbeck Bayley Conference Center
$60.00
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

NAACP Branch 3201 | Denise Williams President
937.521.2650 office
president@naacpspringfieldohio.com
https://www.naacpspringfieldohio.com/

Artist Group Info

cynthia.dunlevy@gmail.com
Clark State Hollenbeck Bayley Conference Center
275 S Limestone St
Springfield, Ohio 45505
937.521.2650 office
president@naacpspringfieldohio.com
https://www.naacpspringfieldohio.com/