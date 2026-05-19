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Myths, Magic, and Folklore through Clay and the Creative Spirit

Myths, Magic, and Folklore through Clay and the Creative Spirit

Antioch College invites you to a week-long creative workshop exploring Myths, Magic, and Folklore through Clay and the Creative Spirit. This immersive experience is designed for adults interested in bringing stories to life through handcrafted mixed-media figures. Participants will develop their own character(s) inspired by folklore, mythology, or family history, creating small mixed-medium figures such as dolls, puppets, or sculptures with clay-formed hands, feet, and faces. Workshops will be led by Juliellen Byrne, Lead Instructor, and Amy Ivanoff, Studio Assistant, and participants will be offered inspiration from folklore through a series of story-based talks led by Maureen Pritchard. Finished pieces will be glazed, fired, and assembled for a special exhibition at the Antioch College Herndon Gallery on Friday evening, July 31st.

Antioch College
$125-1,500
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 01, 2026.
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Amy Ivanoff
amyrose1049@gmail.com
Antioch College
One Morgan Place
Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387
9375641937
fsmith@antiochcollege.edu
https://antiochcollege.edu/coretta-scott-king-center/