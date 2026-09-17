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Miss May I X Born of Osiris: Relentless Fest

Miss May I X Born of Osiris: Relentless Fest

RELENTLESS FEST IS BACK! 🤘
Prepare for a massive night of metalcore as Miss May I and Born of Osiris bring Relentless Fest to The Brightside on Saturday, December 19, with special guests Convictions and Downswing.

Ohio’s own Miss May I return with their relentless mix of crushing riffs, soaring melodies and explosive live energy. They’ll be joined by progressive metalcore heavyweights Born of Osiris, known for combining punishing breakdowns with intricate musicianship and electronic textures.

With Convictions and Downswing rounding out the lineup, this is a stacked bill from beginning to end. Expect an intense, high-energy night featuring four of modern heavy music’s hardest-hitting acts.

MISS MAY I X BORN OF OSIRIS
RELENTLESS FEST
with Convictions and Downswing

Saturday, December 19
The Brightside Music & Event Venue
905 E. Third St., Dayton, Ohio

Doors: 6 PM
Tickets: $37.08
All ages

🎟️ Tickets: https://dice.fm/event/g5bmg6-miss-may-i-x-born-of-osiris-relentless-fest-19th-dec-the-brightside-dayton-tickets

Don’t wait to secure your spot. This one is going to hit hard.

Presented by BravoArtist

The Brightside
$37.08
06:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Brightside Music & Event Venue
(937) 410-0450
thebrightsidedayton@gmail.com
The Brightside
905 E 3rd St
Dayton, Ohio 45402
daytonmusicinsider@gmail.com
thebrightsidedayton.com