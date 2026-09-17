RELENTLESS FEST IS BACK! 🤘

Prepare for a massive night of metalcore as Miss May I and Born of Osiris bring Relentless Fest to The Brightside on Saturday, December 19, with special guests Convictions and Downswing.

Ohio’s own Miss May I return with their relentless mix of crushing riffs, soaring melodies and explosive live energy. They’ll be joined by progressive metalcore heavyweights Born of Osiris, known for combining punishing breakdowns with intricate musicianship and electronic textures.

With Convictions and Downswing rounding out the lineup, this is a stacked bill from beginning to end. Expect an intense, high-energy night featuring four of modern heavy music’s hardest-hitting acts.

MISS MAY I X BORN OF OSIRIS

RELENTLESS FEST

with Convictions and Downswing

Saturday, December 19

The Brightside Music & Event Venue

905 E. Third St., Dayton, Ohio

Doors: 6 PM

Tickets: $37.08

All ages

🎟️ Tickets: https://dice.fm/event/g5bmg6-miss-may-i-x-born-of-osiris-relentless-fest-19th-dec-the-brightside-dayton-tickets

Don’t wait to secure your spot. This one is going to hit hard.

Presented by BravoArtist