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Michael Johnson feat 3D live at Whisperz Speakeasy

Michael Johnson feat 3D live at Whisperz Speakeasy

Join us as we welcome Michael Johnson featuring 3D to the Whisperz Speakeasy stage on Saturday, September 26th from 9p-12am for a soulful set of jazz, blues & R&B sure to get your feet moving! We’ll be serving up delectable small plates, delicious handcrafted cocktails and mocktails, an exquisite wine and spirits selection, fabulous desserts, and the elegant atmosphere you’ve been looking for. Be sure to arrive early - this show is sure to pack the house!

Please remember, guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

There is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website: www.thedrinkerys.com

Whisperz Speakeasy
09:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Whisperz Speakeasy
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com

Artist Group Info

Michael Johnson/3D
Whisperz Speakeasy
926 Watertower Lane
West Carrollton, Ohio 45449
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com