Meet Me at Main Music Festival

Celebrate the anniversary of Downtown Main Library’s reopening with the first annual Meet Me At Main Music Fest! Come jam out at this family friendly, multi-stage, multi-genre showcase of local music, including two performances after hours!

2 p.m.: Pity Xerox (Social Stairs)

2:45 p.m.: Rob Mohan (Reading Garden)

3:30 p.m.: Brandon Coleman + Friends (South Plaza)

4 p.m.: Advait The Dragon (Social Stairs)

4:45 p.m.: Victoria Lekson (Reading Garden)

5:30 p.m.: Andy Erb (South Plaza)

6 p.m.: Ascension Day (South Plaza)

7:15 p.m.: BEEF (Social Stairs)

8:15 p.m.: Fruit LoOops (Social Stairs)

This event is made possible by The Johnson Foundation and The Thomas W. Jones Fund.

