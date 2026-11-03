Me Time w/The Fotons and Jake Giesige live at Blind Bob's

Join us for a night of LIVE MUSIC as Me Time plays their LAST SHOW of the year! The Fotons and Jake Giesige will be joining Me Time for a FULL NIGHT of AROUSING and PROVOCATIVE tunes at Blind Bob's in Dayton's HISTORIC Oregon District on Friday, November 20th!

Doors open at 8pm with the music to start at 9pm! Cover is $10

Listen to Me Time at metimedaytonohio.bandcamp.com

Listen to The Fotons at https://thefotons.bandcamp.com

Listen to Jake Giesige (of The Judy Blooms) at thejudyblooms.bandcamp.com

