Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Old North Dayton once again presents its live, outdoor re-creation of the Nativity on Sunday, December 6 from 3-6 p.m. on the front steps of the Church (on Hart Street). The Nativity scene is fun for all ages and will include live animals! Refreshments and crafts with Santa will also be available in the Church basement (Notre Dame side entrance) from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Bring your family and friends and join us as we celebrate the true Spirit of the Season. All are welcome!