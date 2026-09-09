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Live Music from Tori Lee Solo at Whisperz Speakeasy

Live Music from Tori Lee Solo at Whisperz Speakeasy

Taking the stage from 7-10 pm on Thursday, September 10th, the incomparable Ms. Tori Lee. A vocalist who truly loves playing music live and local, Tori brings a vibe and persona to the stage that is pure lounge singing satisfaction at its finest! Join us for a night to remember, and get here early…Tori always packs the house plus Thursdays are $10 Tini Time when all premium, handcrafted martinis are just $10! View our menu here.

Please remember, guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

There is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website!

Whisperz Speakeasy
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Whisperz Speakeasy
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com

Artist Group Info

Tori Lee
Whisperz Speakeasy
926 Watertower Lane
West Carrollton, Ohio 45449
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com