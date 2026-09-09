Live Music from Tori Lee Solo at Whisperz Speakeasy

Taking the stage from 7-10 pm on Thursday, September 10th, the incomparable Ms. Tori Lee. A vocalist who truly loves playing music live and local, Tori brings a vibe and persona to the stage that is pure lounge singing satisfaction at its finest! Join us for a night to remember, and get here early…Tori always packs the house plus Thursdays are $10 Tini Time when all premium, handcrafted martinis are just $10! View our menu here.

Please remember, guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

There is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website!