Little Shop of Horrors - Late Night Movie!
Little Shop of Horrors - Late Night Movie!
Synopsis
A nerdy florist finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant who demands to be fed.
Cast
Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Levi Stubbs, Vincent Gardenia, Steve Martin, John Candy, Bill Murray
Genre
Musical, Horror, Comedy
Director
Frank Oz
Little Art Theatre
10:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Little Art Theatre
247 Xenia AvenueYellow Springs, Ohio 45385
office@littleart.com