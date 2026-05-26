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Little Shop of Horrors - Late Night Movie!

Little Shop of Horrors - Late Night Movie!

Synopsis

A nerdy florist finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant who demands to be fed.

Cast
Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Levi Stubbs, Vincent Gardenia, Steve Martin, John Candy, Bill Murray

Genre
Musical, Horror, Comedy

Director
Frank Oz

Little Art Theatre
10:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets
Little Art Theatre
247 Xenia Avenue
Yellow Springs, Ohio 45385
office@littleart.com
https://www.littleart.com