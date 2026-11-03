© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Levi Bloom with Veronica Grim

Levi Bloom with Veronica Grim

LEVI BLOOM
w/ Veronica Grim
Sunday, November 22
6:30 doors, 7 show
ALL AGES

Levi Bloom is a country artist and storyteller from Powell County, Kentucky, shaped by the grit and beauty of small town Appalachia. His sound blends country, rock, blues, and Americana with a modern edge. Before stepping into country, Levi developed his voice and lyricism as a rapper, drawing from artists like Eminem, 50 Cent, and Lil Wayne. That background still shows up in his writing—sharp, emotionally direct, and full of natural energy.

Now with over 475K social followers, Levi is building a fast growing audience around music that’s starting to reach well beyond his roots. Splitting time between Kentucky and Nashville, he continues to refine his sound and expand his range as an artist. His path from hip-hop into country—is less a pivot and more a return to where he’s always belonged.

The Woodward Theater
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
The Woodward Theater
1404 Main St
Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
(513) 345-7981
https://www.woodwardtheater.com/