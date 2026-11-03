Levi Bloom with Veronica Grim

LEVI BLOOM

w/ Veronica Grim

Sunday, November 22

6:30 doors, 7 show

ALL AGES

Levi Bloom is a country artist and storyteller from Powell County, Kentucky, shaped by the grit and beauty of small town Appalachia. His sound blends country, rock, blues, and Americana with a modern edge. Before stepping into country, Levi developed his voice and lyricism as a rapper, drawing from artists like Eminem, 50 Cent, and Lil Wayne. That background still shows up in his writing—sharp, emotionally direct, and full of natural energy.

Now with over 475K social followers, Levi is building a fast growing audience around music that’s starting to reach well beyond his roots. Splitting time between Kentucky and Nashville, he continues to refine his sound and expand his range as an artist. His path from hip-hop into country—is less a pivot and more a return to where he’s always belonged.

