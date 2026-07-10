Jazz Fest w/ Lao Tizer Band Ft Elliott Yamin

This free evening of live music celebrates jazz in all its forms with a lineup full of groove, soul, improvisation, and high-energy performances that bring the community together through rhythm and connection.

🎵 Jazz Amplified Lineup:

5:45 PM – SaxTone Arrington

6:45 PM – Nasty Nati Brass Band

8 PM – Lao Tizer Band featuring Elliott Yamin

Headlining the evening, the Lao Tizer Band featuring Elliott Yamin returns to Levitt Pavilion Dayton with their newest project, AMPLIFY. Known for dynamic live performances and genre-crossing sound, the group blends jazz, funk, soul, and contemporary influences into an electrifying concert experience led by an all-star cast of musicians.

Cincinnati’s Nasty Nati Brass Band brings bold brass energy inspired by New Orleans traditions, HBCU marching bands, funk, jazz, and R&B, while Dayton’s own SaxTone Arrington opens the evening with soulful saxophone performances blending jazz and R&B.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, enjoy local food trucks, and spend a summer evening surrounded by music, movement, and community in downtown Dayton. Everyone is welcome on the lawn.

Part of the Amplified Series sponsored by the City of Dayton.

Special thanks to the City of Dayton, Dayton Water, Dayton International Airport, and Lion for helping make free live music possible for our community.