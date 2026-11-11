James Terrell X Sally Blair Exhibition at Rosewood Arts Center
James Terrell X Sally Blair Exhibition at Rosewood Arts Center
James Terrell’s series of collages use color blocking with fabric, paper, and paint to interlock memory, life experiences, and spiritual existence. Referencing stained glass, op art, and modern geometries, the viewer is encouraged to search for the image within the composition.
Sally Blair’s large-scale paintings are inspired by quantum phenomena, inviting viewers to engage with unseen aspects of the universe. Her paintings combine science and divinity, celebrating the deep symmetries found in the laws of nature.
Rosewood Arts Center
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jan 02, 2027.
Rosewood Arts Center
2655 Olson Dr.Kettering , Ohio 45420
937-296-0294
rosewood@ketteringoh.org