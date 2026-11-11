James Terrell X Sally Blair Exhibition at Rosewood Arts Center

James Terrell’s series of collages use color blocking with fabric, paper, and paint to interlock memory, life experiences, and spiritual existence. Referencing stained glass, op art, and modern geometries, the viewer is encouraged to search for the image within the composition.

Sally Blair’s large-scale paintings are inspired by quantum phenomena, inviting viewers to engage with unseen aspects of the universe. Her paintings combine science and divinity, celebrating the deep symmetries found in the laws of nature.