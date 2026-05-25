INNOVAtheatre presents: Steel Magnolias

INNOVAtheatre brings Steel Magnolias to the Dayton Polish Club, 1470 Valley St, Dayton, Ohio.

Staged in the round — every secret, every wisecrack, every tear happens right next to you.

Robert Harling's beloved story of six unforgettable Southern women, four performances only:

Fri May 29 — 8pm

Sat May 30 — 2pm & 8pm

Sun May 31 — 2pm

Tickets $25. Available for purchase at:

https://www.simpletix.com/e/steel-magnolias-tickets-262672

Sample the Soundtrack here: https://truvys-playlist.pages.dev/