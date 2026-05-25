INNOVAtheatre presents: Steel Magnolias
INNOVAtheatre presents: Steel Magnolias
INNOVAtheatre brings Steel Magnolias to the Dayton Polish Club, 1470 Valley St, Dayton, Ohio.
Staged in the round — every secret, every wisecrack, every tear happens right next to you.
Robert Harling's beloved story of six unforgettable Southern women, four performances only:
Fri May 29 — 8pm
Sat May 30 — 2pm & 8pm
Sun May 31 — 2pm
Tickets $25. Available for purchase at:
https://www.simpletix.com/e/steel-magnolias-tickets-262672
Sample the Soundtrack here: https://truvys-playlist.pages.dev/
Dayton Polish Club
25
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
INNOVAtheater
(937) 802-2637
INNOVAtheatre@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Bil Hooper
hotfussbook@gmail.com
Dayton Polish Club
1470 Valley StDayton, Ohio 45404
(937) 222-8092
daytonpolishclub@gmail.com