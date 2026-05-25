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INNOVAtheatre presents: Steel Magnolias

INNOVAtheatre presents: Steel Magnolias

INNOVAtheatre brings Steel Magnolias to the Dayton Polish Club, 1470 Valley St, Dayton, Ohio.
Staged in the round — every secret, every wisecrack, every tear happens right next to you.
Robert Harling's beloved story of six unforgettable Southern women, four performances only:

Fri May 29 — 8pm
Sat May 30 — 2pm & 8pm
Sun May 31 — 2pm

Tickets $25. Available for purchase at:
https://www.simpletix.com/e/steel-magnolias-tickets-262672

Sample the Soundtrack here: https://truvys-playlist.pages.dev/

Dayton Polish Club
25
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

INNOVAtheater
(937) 802-2637
INNOVAtheatre@gmail.com
https://innovatheatre.com/

Artist Group Info

Bil Hooper
hotfussbook@gmail.com
https://soundcloud.com/paraquat
Dayton Polish Club
1470 Valley St
Dayton, Ohio 45404
(937) 222-8092
daytonpolishclub@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063661625751