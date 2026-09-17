Hope Fest celebrates recovery, community in Xenia

Annual Recovery Month event set for Sept. 26 at Shawnee Park

Sometimes the most powerful message of recovery is simply seeing people who have walked through addiction, hardship and loss standing together — living proof that hope can become a reality.

XENIA — Hope Spot will bring recovery, behavioral health, law enforcement and community organizations together Sept. 26 for Hope Fest, a free Recovery Month community celebration at Shawnee Park.

The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. at the park, 591 S. Park Drive, and is open to everyone.

Hope Fest is designed to celebrate recovery, strengthen community connections and provide residents with access to local resources.

This year’s event will feature Operation Bridge, which brings law enforcement, behavioral health professionals, recovery organizations and community partners together for an afternoon of celebration, connection and resource sharing.

Activities will include food, music, cornhole, face painting and Touch-a-Truck activities featuring emergency and law enforcement vehicles. An FBI evidence truck also will be on display, along with information about local resources.

Hope Spot, a Xenia-based recovery organization, marked 10 years of serving Greene County in 2025. Hope Fest has become part of its annual effort to bring the recovery community and the broader community together during National Recovery Month.

The event is free and open to everyone.

Hope Fest

Saturday, Sept. 26

Noon to 4 p.m.

Shawnee Park, 591 S. Park Drive, Xenia