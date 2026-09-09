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Heather & The Swing Set live at Whisperz Speakeasy

Heather & The Swing Set live at Whisperz Speakeasy

One of our club favorites returns Friday, September 11th to Whisperz Speakeasy -- Heather & The Swing Set. This vocally led jazz ensemble will take the stage from 8-11p for a night of unforgettable live music! Featuring vocalist Heather Robillard; director and guitarist, Michael Kotur; bassist, Connor Smith; and drummer, Bradley Cordonnier - this group always gets the crowd moving! Join us for a weekend full of amazing musicianship, delectable small plates, delicious handcrafted cocktails and mocktails, and an all around fabulous time! Be sure to arrive early, grab a fine handcrafted cocktail, a few small plates, and get settled in for a night you won't want to miss. The show starts at 8p and goes til approximately 11pm.

Please remember, guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis and we do enforce a dress code of business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

There is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website!

Whisperz Speakeasy
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Whisperz Speakeasy
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com
Whisperz Speakeasy
926 Watertower Lane
West Carrollton, Ohio 45449
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com