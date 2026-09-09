Heather & The Swing Set live at Whisperz Speakeasy

One of our club favorites returns Friday, September 11th to Whisperz Speakeasy -- Heather & The Swing Set. This vocally led jazz ensemble will take the stage from 8-11p for a night of unforgettable live music! Featuring vocalist Heather Robillard; director and guitarist, Michael Kotur; bassist, Connor Smith; and drummer, Bradley Cordonnier - this group always gets the crowd moving! Join us for a weekend full of amazing musicianship, delectable small plates, delicious handcrafted cocktails and mocktails, and an all around fabulous time! Be sure to arrive early, grab a fine handcrafted cocktail, a few small plates, and get settled in for a night you won't want to miss. The show starts at 8p and goes til approximately 11pm.

Please remember, guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis and we do enforce a dress code of business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

There is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website!