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Heartless Bastards ‘All This Time’ 20th Anniversary with Motel Beds + Andy Gabbard

Heartless Bastards ‘All This Time’ 20th Anniversary with Motel Beds + Andy Gabbard

HEARTLESS BASTARDS
“All This Time” 20th Anniversary
with very special guests Motel Beds + Andy Gabbard

Heartless Bastards return to The Brightside on Saturday, December 5, celebrating the 20th anniversary of All This Time—with two very special Dayton guests: Motel Beds and Andy Gabbard!

Led by vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Erika Wennerstrom, Heartless Bastards have built a devoted following with their distinctive blend of rock & roll, psychedelia, folk, alternative and blues. For this special anniversary tour, the band will revisit All This Time, the landmark 2006 album that helped launch their nationally acclaimed career.

The Dayton lineup makes this night even more special. Motel Beds return for one of their occasional hometown appearances, while Andy Gabbard brings his full band to The Brightside.

We originally tried to bring Motel Beds and Andy together here last winter, but a snowstorm wiped out the show. We’re thrilled to get another shot—this time with Heartless Bastards!

HOW TO GO

Saturday, December 5, 2026
The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton
Doors: 7 PM | Music: 7:45 PM
Tickets: $32.50 advance | $37.50 day of show
All ages

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 AT 10 AM

The Brightside
$32.50
07:45 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Brightside Music & Event Venue
(937) 410-0450
thebrightsidedayton@gmail.com
The Brightside
905 E 3rd St
Dayton, Ohio 45402
daytonmusicinsider@gmail.com
thebrightsidedayton.com