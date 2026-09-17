Heartless Bastards ‘All This Time’ 20th Anniversary with Motel Beds + Andy Gabbard

HEARTLESS BASTARDS

“All This Time” 20th Anniversary

with very special guests Motel Beds + Andy Gabbard

Heartless Bastards return to The Brightside on Saturday, December 5, celebrating the 20th anniversary of All This Time—with two very special Dayton guests: Motel Beds and Andy Gabbard!

Led by vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Erika Wennerstrom, Heartless Bastards have built a devoted following with their distinctive blend of rock & roll, psychedelia, folk, alternative and blues. For this special anniversary tour, the band will revisit All This Time, the landmark 2006 album that helped launch their nationally acclaimed career.

The Dayton lineup makes this night even more special. Motel Beds return for one of their occasional hometown appearances, while Andy Gabbard brings his full band to The Brightside.

We originally tried to bring Motel Beds and Andy together here last winter, but a snowstorm wiped out the show. We’re thrilled to get another shot—this time with Heartless Bastards!

HOW TO GO

Saturday, December 5, 2026

The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Doors: 7 PM | Music: 7:45 PM

Tickets: $32.50 advance | $37.50 day of show

All ages

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 AT 10 AM