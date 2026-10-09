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Heart & Soul: The Music of Ray Charles

Heart & Soul: The Music of Ray Charles

The Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra welcomes acclaimed blues artist Marquise Knox for a soulful tribute to the legendary Ray Charles. Featuring timeless hits such as “What’d I Say,” “Georgia on My Mind,” and “Hit the Road Jack,” this high-energy concert celebrates one of America's most influential musical pioneers. The Carol Busch Concert Series

Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra - John Legend Theater
$30
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra
937-325-8100
info@springfieldsym.org
https://springfieldsym.org/ssjo2324/

Artist Group Info

Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra
info@springfieldsym.org
https://www.springfieldsym.org/ssjo
Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra - John Legend Theater
700 S Limestone St
Springfield, Ohio 45505
(937) 505-2945
lross@springfieldsym.org
https://www.scsdoh.org/o/the-dome/page/john-legend-theater