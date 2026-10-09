Heart & Soul: The Music of Ray Charles
Heart & Soul: The Music of Ray Charles
The Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra welcomes acclaimed blues artist Marquise Knox for a soulful tribute to the legendary Ray Charles. Featuring timeless hits such as “What’d I Say,” “Georgia on My Mind,” and “Hit the Road Jack,” this high-energy concert celebrates one of America's most influential musical pioneers. The Carol Busch Concert Series
Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra - John Legend Theater
$30
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra
937-325-8100
info@springfieldsym.org
Artist Group Info
Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra
info@springfieldsym.org
Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra - John Legend Theater
700 S Limestone StSpringfield, Ohio 45505
(937) 505-2945
lross@springfieldsym.org