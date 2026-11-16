Join Dr. James Leach at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Oxford, Ohio, for a joyful community sing-along of Part One of Handel's beloved Messiah!

We'll begin with a choir warm-up at 2:00 p.m., followed by the singing at 3:00 p.m., accompanied on the organ by Daniel Grotz.

Enjoy four talented young soloists performing some of Handel's most beautiful arias.

Bring your family and friends to sing along—or simply sit back, listen, and enjoy a wonderful gathering of music lovers!

Reserve your choral score by emailing Jimmy at jimmy@jimmyleach.com.

All are welcome. Admission is free! Festive reception following.