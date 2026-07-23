"Hamlet" by William Shakespeare
"Hamlet" by William Shakespeare
Shakespeare in South Park's 17th Season presents "Hamlet," by William Shakespeare. Free admission; donations are gratefully received. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. If it rains, performances will be at Veritas Church, 500 Hickory Street, Dayton 45410.
South Park Green
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Shakespeare in South Park
9372227324
galenwilson130@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
galenwilson130@gmail.com
South Park Green
601 Hickory StreetDayton, Ohio 45410
937-222-7324
galenwilson130@gmail.com