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"Hamlet" by William Shakespeare

"Hamlet" by William Shakespeare

Shakespeare in South Park's 17th Season presents "Hamlet," by William Shakespeare. Free admission; donations are gratefully received. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. If it rains, performances will be at Veritas Church, 500 Hickory Street, Dayton 45410.

South Park Green
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.

Event Supported By

Shakespeare in South Park
9372227324
galenwilson130@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/shakespeareinsouthparkdayton

Artist Group Info

galenwilson130@gmail.com
South Park Green
601 Hickory Street
Dayton, Ohio 45410
937-222-7324
galenwilson130@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/shakespeareinsouthparkdayton