Halloween at Brood (Swoon Books & Wine)

Swoon Books & Wine has transformed into something darker, stranger, and a little more enchanting for October.

Join us Halloween for a full day of spooky fun!

2–5 PM | Trick-or-Treat & Potting Jubilee

Little ghosts, goblins, and creatures of all kinds are invited to stop by in costume for candy! JuJu Plant Co.’s mobile plant bus will also be outside for a kid-friendly Potting Jubilee. This self-paced P.I.Y. experience includes a terracotta pot, plant, potting materials, stickers, and decorating supplies to create a leafy little masterpiece.

Swoon has teamed up with The Spicy Olive for a fun cocktail collaboration! Try Swoon's cocktail that utilizes ingredients from The Spicy Olive, and stop by their table outside our store to try a variety of their offerings.

7 PM | Scavenger Hunt

As night falls, join us for a scavenger hunt throughout Brood, with prizes up for grabs! Enjoy Halloween-themed cocktail specials while you explore our wonderfully weird little world.

Costumes encouraged. Curiosity required. See you at Brood!