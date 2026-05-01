Greene County Beekeepers Association Honey Harvest

The Greene County Beekeepers Association presents its annual Honey Harvest at Glen Helen's Camp Greene, located at 3452 Grinnell Rd, Yellow Springs, OH 45387 - on Saturday, June 20th, 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Anyone interested in learning more about honeybees, pollination and beekeeping can come see beekeeping equipment, a demonstration of honey extraction, and ask questions of experienced beekeepers. Bring the family. There will also be several local non-profit organizations focusing on nature, environment, pollinators, plus bee related activities, crafts, products and food trucks. Of course, local honey will be available for purchase.

Honeybees are essential to our food supply, pollinating roughly one-third of the food we eat, including many of our favorite fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Without their tireless work, crops like apples, almonds, blueberries, and squash would be far less abundant — making the health of our bee populations a matter that affects every one of us.

The Greene County Beekeepers Association (GCBA) is a non-profit group of beekeepers, from hobbyists to professionals, dedicated to the fostering and promoting apiculture in and around Greene County, Ohio. Our goal is to promote the world of honey bees and apicultural activities. We work to educate ourselves and the general public about the honey bee and its vital role in agriculture and our food supply. More information at https://gcbeekeepers.org

