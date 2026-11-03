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Ghost Town Silence 20th Anniversary w/friends Never Try & Ready Shet Go

Ghost Town Silence 20th Anniversary w/friends Never Try & Ready Shet Go

Our first gig was at The Nite Owl on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2006 when our band name was The Rebel Set before the space became Blind Bob's. So, it's time to party and celebrate 20 years with our friends Never Try and Ready Shet Go!
Ghost Town Silence w/friends Never Try & Ready Shet Go
November 14, 2026 – Saturday @ 8 PM
Blind Bob’s
430 E. 5th St.
Dayton, O. 45402
(937) 938-6405
blindbobs.com
$10 Cover
21+
Music at 9 PM
ghosttownsilence.bandcamp.com

Blind Bob's
09:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Blind Bob's
430 E.5th Street
Dayton, Ohio 45402
9379386405
http://blindbobs.com