Gem City Roller Derby's 20th Anniversary Season Kickoff Party at Blind Bob's in the Oregon District for Derby Day!

To celebrate our 20th Anniversary Kickoff, we are loading up the @cocktailclaw with hundreds of dollars in prizes!

Private parties, sports tickets, Renaissance Festival passes, and even more local Dayton experiences.

All claw machine plays support our 501c3 non-profit league 😘

🕹️ Look What’s in the Drop Zone:

• 🛡️ Level Up Pinball Bar: A private Axe Throwing experience for you and friends at @leveluppinball

• 🖤 Femme Fatale Dayton: A Private Pole Party for up to 8 guests on the apparatus of your choice @femmefataledayton

• ⚾ Cincinnati Reds: 4 tickets to see the Reds live in action at Great American Ball Park! @reds

• 🏰 Ohio Renaissance Festival: 4 tickets to the 2026 season—huzzah! @OhioRenFest

• 🐉 Dayton Dragons: 4 stadium tickets and 4 hats for a night at Day Air Ballpark @dragonsbaseball

• 🐮 Young’s Jersey Dairy: The ultimate Family Fun Passport, loaded with tokens for miniature golf, batting cages, carousel rides, and of course, ice cream!@YoungsDairy

• 🚗 Mike’s Carwash: An Ultimate Wash Ticket to keep your ride looking as sharp as our blockers @mikes.carwash

• 🌲 Carillon Historical Park: Multiple free admission tickets to experience Dayton history @DaytonHistory

• 🎄 Yuletide Village: 4 passes to the magic of the Season of Lights 2026 @YuletideVillage

None of this chaos would be possible without the incredible generosity of these local businesses and organizations. Thank you for supporting skater-run athletics in the Miami Valley for twenty years. Please give them all a follow! 💜🖤

The Game Plan:

• 📅 When: May 2, 2026

• 🕛 Time: Noon – 6:00 PM

• 📍 Where: @blindbobs ( @theoregondistrict )

• 🎟️ Pro-Tip: Come early to get first dibs on 20th Anniversary Merch and 2026 Season Passes!

#GemCityRollerDerby #BlindBobs #DaytonOhio #SupportLocalSports #oregondistrict