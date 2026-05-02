Gem City Roller Derby's 20th Anniversary Season Kickoff Party at Blind Bob's in the Oregon District for Derby Day!
Gem City Roller Derby's 20th Anniversary Season Kickoff Party at Blind Bob's in the Oregon District for Derby Day!
To celebrate our 20th Anniversary Kickoff, we are loading up the @cocktailclaw with hundreds of dollars in prizes!
Private parties, sports tickets, Renaissance Festival passes, and even more local Dayton experiences.
All claw machine plays support our 501c3 non-profit league 😘
🕹️ Look What’s in the Drop Zone:
• 🛡️ Level Up Pinball Bar: A private Axe Throwing experience for you and friends at @leveluppinball
• 🖤 Femme Fatale Dayton: A Private Pole Party for up to 8 guests on the apparatus of your choice @femmefataledayton
• ⚾ Cincinnati Reds: 4 tickets to see the Reds live in action at Great American Ball Park! @reds
• 🏰 Ohio Renaissance Festival: 4 tickets to the 2026 season—huzzah! @OhioRenFest
• 🐉 Dayton Dragons: 4 stadium tickets and 4 hats for a night at Day Air Ballpark @dragonsbaseball
• 🐮 Young’s Jersey Dairy: The ultimate Family Fun Passport, loaded with tokens for miniature golf, batting cages, carousel rides, and of course, ice cream!@YoungsDairy
• 🚗 Mike’s Carwash: An Ultimate Wash Ticket to keep your ride looking as sharp as our blockers @mikes.carwash
• 🌲 Carillon Historical Park: Multiple free admission tickets to experience Dayton history @DaytonHistory
• 🎄 Yuletide Village: 4 passes to the magic of the Season of Lights 2026 @YuletideVillage
None of this chaos would be possible without the incredible generosity of these local businesses and organizations. Thank you for supporting skater-run athletics in the Miami Valley for twenty years. Please give them all a follow! 💜🖤
The Game Plan:
• 📅 When: May 2, 2026
• 🕛 Time: Noon – 6:00 PM
• 📍 Where: @blindbobs ( @theoregondistrict )
• 🎟️ Pro-Tip: Come early to get first dibs on 20th Anniversary Merch and 2026 Season Passes!
#GemCityRollerDerby #BlindBobs #DaytonOhio #SupportLocalSports #oregondistrict