Gem City Luxe Market: September Edition

Gem City Luxe Market

Discover Dayton's newest curated shopping experience.

Gem City Luxe Market brings together thoughtfully selected makers, artists, boutique brands, vintage curators, specialty food vendors, and small businesses for an elevated monthly market inside the beautiful Art & Soul – Maison gallery in downtown Dayton. Every vendor is carefully chosen to create a diverse, high-quality shopping experience where creativity, craftsmanship, and community come together.

Whether you're searching for handcrafted goods, original artwork, home décor, artisan foods, jewelry, candles, skincare, apparel, gifts, or one-of-a-kind treasures, you'll find something special around every corner. Meet the people behind the brands, hear their stories, and shop directly from local entrepreneurs who are passionate about what they create.

Unlike a traditional craft fair, Luxe Market is designed to feel like a boutique shopping experience. Set inside one of Dayton's most distinctive gallery spaces, you'll enjoy a relaxed atmosphere, thoughtfully curated vendors, beautiful artwork, and an inspiring environment that makes browsing just as enjoyable as buying.

✨ Shop local makers and artists

✨ Discover unique, handcrafted products

✨ Support small businesses in our community

✨ Enjoy an art-filled venue in the heart of downtown Dayton

✨ Admission is free and everyone is welcome

Make a day of it by exploring downtown, grabbing lunch nearby, and spending the afternoon discovering your new favorite local businesses.

Interested in becoming a vendor? Applications are accepted year-round for future markets. Learn more at:

www.eventsatgallery.com/luxe-market