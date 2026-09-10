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G. Scott Jones & The Freedom Ensemble live at Whisperz Speakeasy

G. Scott Jones & The Freedom Ensemble live at Whisperz Speakeasy

Join us on Friday, September 18th, from 9p-12 am as we welcome G. Scott Jones & the Freedom Ensemble back to the Whisperz Speakeasy stage for a groovin', swingin', funky jazz experience you don't want to miss! This awesome ensemble represents an eclectic mix of highly talented, highly respected musicians: G. Scott Jones - Trombone and Tuba; Brenda Flowers - Trombone and Vocals; Kayla Upthegrove - Saxophone; Moses Mabarak - Piano; Eddie Brookshire - Bass; and Shohei Shibata - Drums. Join us early for delectable small plates, delicious handcrafted cocktails and mocktails, an exquisite wine and spirits selection, and the elegant ambiance you’ve been looking for!

Please remember, guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis and we do enforce a dress code of business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

There is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website: www.thedrinkerys.com

Whisperz Speakeasy
09:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Whisperz Speakeasy
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com

Artist Group Info

G. Scott Jones & The Freedom Ensemble
Whisperz Speakeasy
926 Watertower Lane
West Carrollton, Ohio 45449
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com