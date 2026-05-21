Funk Fest w/The Bar-Kays

Get ready to groove at Funk Fest 2026 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton! Join us Saturday, May 30 for a night of free live music featuring legendary funk and soul group The Bar-Kays alongside regional favorites Plazmatic and Freakquency. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, grab dinner from local food trucks, and enjoy an evening of music, dancing, and community in the heart of downtown Dayton. Everyone is welcome on the lawn for this free, family-friendly celebration of funk music and connection.

Part of the Amplified Series sponsored by the City of Dayton.

Sponsored by: City of Dayton, Dayton Water, Dayton International Airport, the Norma J Ross Foundation and the Bob Ross Auto Group.