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Funk Fest w/The Bar-Kays

Funk Fest w/The Bar-Kays

Get ready to groove at Funk Fest 2026 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton! Join us Saturday, May 30 for a night of free live music featuring legendary funk and soul group The Bar-Kays alongside regional favorites Plazmatic and Freakquency. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, grab dinner from local food trucks, and enjoy an evening of music, dancing, and community in the heart of downtown Dayton. Everyone is welcome on the lawn for this free, family-friendly celebration of funk music and connection.
Part of the Amplified Series sponsored by the City of Dayton.
Sponsored by: City of Dayton, Dayton Water, Dayton International Airport, the Norma J Ross Foundation and the Bob Ross Auto Group.

Levitt Pavilion
05:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Levitt Pavilion Dayton
937-281-2144
info@levittdayton.org
LevittDayton.org

Artist Group Info

The Bar-Kays
brandi@levittdayton.org
https://www.facebook.com/barkaysmusic/
Levitt Pavilion
134 S. Main St.
Dayton, Ohio 45402
(937) 281-2144
https://levittdayton.org/