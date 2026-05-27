The FromOhio Music Festival will take over downtown Springfield Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30, 2026, with two days of live music, craft beer, and local food across two historic venues — all free and open to the public.

Formerly known as IndieCraft, the festival has been reimagined under a renewed mission: to celebrate the homegrown talent emerging from Ohio's three-city indie corridor of Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus. Performances will take place at Mother Stewart's Brewing (102 W. Columbia St.), an event-driven craft brewery in a historic downtown warehouse, and the historic State Theatre (19 S. Fountain Ave.).

The 2026 lineup features Carriers, The Ophelias, M Ross Perkins, Heather Redman & The Reputation, Mol Sullivan, crabswithoutlegs, Visitor, Multi Ultra, Novel Vibrations, Rug, and Jess Lamb — a cross-section of Ohio's most compelling indie, soul, psych-pop, shoegaze, and rock acts. Highlights include Cincinnati's The Ophelias, arriving fresh off their Julien Baker–produced LP Spring Grove (Get Better Records); Dayton's M Ross Perkins, whose 60s-inspired psychedelic pop has drawn praise from American Songwriter and Uncut; and Columbus's crabswithoutlegs, the 10-piece neo-soul-fusion powerhouse and 2023 Dayton Battle of the Bands winners.

Fans can preview the weekend by streaming the official FromOhio playlist on Spotify and following @FromOhioFest on social media. Additional food vendor and craft brewery announcements will roll out in the weeks ahead. Festivalgoers are encouraged to join the conversation using #FromOhioFest.

Event details: All performances are free and open to the public. Public parking is available throughout downtown Springfield; a festival map and full schedule are available at fromohiofest.com.

