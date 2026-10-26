From Idea to Publication: A Workshop with Bestselling Author Jessica Lemmon

Need help getting your book idea over the finished line? Author Jessica Lemmon will guide a writers' workshop to help you become published.

From First Draft to Published Author: A writers workshop with Jessica Lemmon

November 18 | 12:00–1:30 PM | Swoon Books & Wine

Ever wonder how an idea becomes a finished book, or what it really takes to go from aspiring writer to published author?

Join us at Swoon Books & Wine for an intimate mid-day conversation with author Jessica Lemmon as she shares her journey to publication, where she finds inspiration, and how the stories in her imagination make their way onto the page.

This isn't just a sit-back-and-listen kind of afternoon. Jessica will invite attendees into the conversation with questions and reflections along the way, followed by an open Q&A where you can ask your own burning questions about writing, creativity, and the publishing journey.

It doesn't matter if you are an aspiring author, a longtime writer, or simply curious about the creative process behind the books you love, this is your chance to learn from someone who's been there (published over 40 times!) and get inspired to tell a story of your own.

And if you're ready to put pen to paper, Jessica will also be offering attendees special discounts on her Write for Fun course and The Lemmon Society, her writing membership designed to help you nurture your creativity and keep your writing practice alive.

Come curious, bring your questions, and settle in for a little literary inspiration. Every published author started somewhere, and your next chapter might begin here.

About Jessica Lemmon

Jessica Lemmon is an author who knows firsthand the journey from an idea to a published book. Through her writing and creative community, she helps others explore their own stories and find joy in the writing process.

Learn more about Jessica's writing resources at jessicalemmon.com.

