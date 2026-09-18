FREE Dayton Home & Lifestyle Expo, November 2026

Step into the Home Expo for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home. Free admission for all. Show hours: Friday: 12:00pm–6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am–5:00pm Sunday: 11:00am–4:00pm Why you’ll love it: - Show-only savings from local experts - Live demos - Giveaways and prizes - Meet contractors, designers, and remodelers in one place Interested in exhibiting? Call 319-666-4663.