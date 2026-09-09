FotoFocus Biennial: The Long View Exhibition at Rosewood Arts Center

Notations from Home and The North Fork are part of the 2026 FotoFocus Biennial: The Long View. The FotoFocus Biennial, now in its eighth iteration, activates over 70 exhibitions at museums, galleries, universities, and public spaces throughout Greater Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, and Northern Kentucky in October 2026. Each Biennial is structured around a unifying theme; the 2026 theme, The Long View, considers aspects of time and perspective in photography and film, and how these mediums shape our understanding of the world. FotoFocus welcomes global artists, curators, critics, educators, and visitors to Cincinnati with exhibitions, talks, performances, screenings, and panel discussions during its Biennial Opening Events, October, 1–3, 2026.

Amanda Bradley’s Notations from Home uses photography and the camera as a tool for note-taking and relationship building. The images make visible notions of home across geographies and time.

In The North Fork, Trent Davis Bailey takes a long view of family farms on the Western Slope of Colorado. His work investigates how people interact with the land, and the exhibition couples those moments with archival images that explore the history of that land and invites viewers to consider the present moment within a longer historical framework.

A reception will be held on October 17th from 5pm-6pm with an artist talk by Trent Davis Bailey at 5:30pm. Amanda Bradley will be giving a virtual artist talk on October 6 from 12-1pm. In addition to the reception and talks, Trent Davis Bailey will be leading a narrative photobook workshop on October 17th, while Amanda Bradley will be providing a guided reflection and print takeaway, with a limited quantity available to visitors to the Gallery.

The exhibitions will be on display in the Kettering Health Art Gallery at Rosewood Arts Center from September 28 to November 7, 2026.