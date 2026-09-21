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First Friday Art Hop

First Friday Art Hop

On the first Friday of every month, Front Street's artists and artisans join together and invite you to hop around Dayton's largest hub of studios, galleries, shops, and boutiques. Explore, create, and shop while enjoying live music and hot food! Monthly Art Hops at Front Street are always free to attend. We offer free, lit parking on and around our campus. We are a family and pet-friendly community!

The Front Street Studios
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
The Front Street Studios
1001 E. Second St.
Dayton, Ohio 45402
2133096350
bjl1957@sbcglobal.net