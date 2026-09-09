Ella Kraimer: Appearances (Storytelling & Collage Night)
Ella Kraimer: Appearances (Storytelling & Collage Night)
Come get creative in a relaxed, welcome space–no experience necessary! We’ll provide materials, or feel free to bring your own. Whether you’re an experienced artist or just looking to unwind and try something new, this night is all about making, experimenting, and connecting with others through art.
Free and open to all.
The Contemporary Dayton
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Ella Kraimer
The Contemporary Dayton
25 W 4th StDayton, Ohio 45402
(937) 224-3822
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org