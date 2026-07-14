ekoostik hookah & Subterranean

🎄 It's a holiday tradition! Two of Ohio's favorite psychedelic jam bands, ekoostik hookah and Subterranean, return to The Brightside for one unforgettable night of music. 🎶

From soaring guitar solos to deep improvisational jams, this annual holiday show has become a reunion for the regional jam band community. Whether you've been following these bands for decades or you're ready to experience them for the first time, you'll find great music, familiar faces, and plenty of holiday cheer.

HOW TO GO

📅 Friday, December 4, 2026

📍The Brightside Music & Event Venue

905 E. Third St., Dayton, OH (free parking available)

🕖 Doors: 7:00 PM

🎶 Show: 8:00 PM

🎟️ $20 Advance

🎟️ $25 Day of Show

✨Reserved tables are also available!

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 All Ages

🍺 21+ with valid ID to drink

👦 Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult

🚫 No re-entry (please plan accordingly)