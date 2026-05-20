EcoFarm & Food Foresting Certificate Program

You are invited to a three-weekend immersion in regenerative agriculture, soil health, specialty crops, native plants, and pollinators at the Antioch College Farm. Guided by Farm Manager Bruce Linebaugh and a network of experienced practitioners, you will learn through hands-on experience. Whether you are tending a backyard garden or planning a small farm, this program offers practical skills and connection to a community of growers. You will learn:

- How to assess soil health and build organic matter

- Nutrient cycling, composting, and cover cropping

- Growing specialty crops for market gardens

- Native plant propagation and pollinator habitat

- Plot/garden planning, fruit tree care, and food forest stewardship

You can register for one weekend, the full three-weekend series, or earn an accredited certificate by completing the series plus a 300-hour co-op apprenticeship on a local or regional farm guided by Antioch co-op faculty.