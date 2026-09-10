Doug Hart live at Whisperz Speakeasy

Taking the stage from 7-10 pm on Thursday, September 24th is local blues favorite, Doug Hart. Known for his high-energy guitar work and soulful vocals, Doug’s performances always pack the house! Not to mention, Thursdays are $10 Tini Time when all premium, handcrafted martinis are just $10! View our menu here.

Please remember, guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

There is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website: www.thedrinkerys.com