Divine Core Transformation the 4th Annual Awakening Gala

Divine Core Transformation presents the 4th Annual Awakening Gala: “Releasing the Past, Rising to the Purpose,” an evening dedicated to healing, empowerment, and breaking cycles impacting vulnerable individuals and families throughout our community.

The event will feature powerful speakers, live music, dinner, and community recognition while raising support for programs focused on trauma recovery, toxic relationship awareness, addiction recovery, incarceration reentry support, housing stability, and life transformation services.

Led by Executive Director Dr. Rhonda F. Smith, Divine Core Transformation is committed to restoring hope and empowering individuals through education, advocacy, and community support.

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available now. Community members, organizations, and supporters are encouraged to attend and help make a difference.

Learn more and register at: