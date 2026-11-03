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Discogiving: An Evening With Trial by Fire

Discogiving: An Evening With Trial by Fire

Discoman Promotions presents Discogiving
An evening with Trial By Fire feat: Dave Katz of əkoostik Hookah
This show will be benefiting the Ion Center for Violence Prevention
We will be accepting Hats and gloves as donations for the Ion Center
Come one, come all!
$10 Presale
$15 day of show

The Hidden Gem Music Club
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
The Hidden Gem Music Club
507 Miamisburg Centerville Rd
Centerville, Ohio 45459
https://www.hiddengemdayton.com/