Discogiving: An Evening With Trial by Fire
Discogiving: An Evening With Trial by Fire
Discoman Promotions presents Discogiving
An evening with Trial By Fire feat: Dave Katz of əkoostik Hookah
This show will be benefiting the Ion Center for Violence Prevention
We will be accepting Hats and gloves as donations for the Ion Center
Come one, come all!
$10 Presale
$15 day of show
The Hidden Gem Music Club
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
The Hidden Gem Music Club
507 Miamisburg Centerville RdCenterville, Ohio 45459