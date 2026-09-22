DESCRIPTION IN DEPTH

A 3-week in-person class

SATURDAYS, OCTOBER 17, 24, and 31 from 10 am to Noon

Elmore Leonard said, “I try to leave out the parts people skip.” Nothing makes a reader skim more than long, flat passages of description that stop a story’s momentum. No matter what kind of writing you do (fiction, memoir, poetry, essay), this class--led by local novelist Katrina Kittle--offers tips, tricks, and exercises designed to not only make your descriptions come to life, but to do double- and triple-duty in your writing. We'll do exercises in how to have your setting deliver characterization, how to keep your character interacting in the setting, and how to use dominant impressions of characters and setting. Everyone tells writers “Show don’t tell,” and this class will show you how to do that effectively and creatively. CLASS IS LIMITED TO ONLY 8, SO THAT PARTICIPANTS CAN GET FEEDBACK ON WEEKLY ASSIGNMENTS. All assignments are designed to enrich your works-in-progress. To learn more about the instructor, please go to www.katrinakittle.com

The Description In Depth class will take place at ContempoRoast Coffee & Roastery,967 S. Main Street, Centerville, OH. Coffee & creativity: a powerful combination!