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Dayton View Historic District Tour of Homes

Dayton View Historic District Tour of Homes

Join us for the 2026 Dayton View Historic District Tour of Homes! Step back in time as you explore wonderfully restored and renovated homes from the early 20th Century. Several homes will be open for touring, and you’re encouraged to ask the owners about the history of their houses or what it’s like living in this unique neighborhood.

We hope to inspire others to renovate these beautiful homes and be part of the growing movement happening in the area. Don’t miss out on this chance to see some amazing architecture and connect with the community!

Harvard Blvd Pump House
25-28.52
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dayton View Historic District
9377892600
christopherlewis135@gmail.com
https://www.dvhd.org/
Harvard Blvd Pump House
1001 Harvard Blvd
Dayton, Ohio 45406
https://graceumc.com/