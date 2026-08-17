Join us for the 2026 Dayton View Historic District Tour of Homes! Step back in time as you explore wonderfully restored and renovated homes from the early 20th Century. Several homes will be open for touring, and you’re encouraged to ask the owners about the history of their houses or what it’s like living in this unique neighborhood.

We hope to inspire others to renovate these beautiful homes and be part of the growing movement happening in the area. Don’t miss out on this chance to see some amazing architecture and connect with the community!