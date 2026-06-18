Dayton UFO Conference in Fairborn

Interest in UFOs and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) continues to surge across the nation, and this summer the spotlight turns to the Dayton-Wright-Patterson region as the highly anticipated 2nd annual Dayton UFO Conference arrives in Fairborn, Ohio, on July 10–11. The Dayton UFO Conference is bringing the leading voice for Government transparency and UFO disclosure to Dayton, Ohio for two days. Keynote Speaker, Danny Sheehan, a constitutional lawyer with supreme court trial experience, together with his team has been lobbying Congress to pass legislation forcing the CIA, military services, and private aerospace corporations to turn over their legacy UAP/UFO crash retrieval records to the National Archives. Mr. Sheehan will be speaking at the Conference in Fairborn.

Special Events and Interactive Activities:

• VIP Speaker Meet-and-Greet Reception

• Live Expert Panel and Audience Q&A

• More than 30 merchandise and specialty vendors

• Experiencer Forum

• Cosmic Corner featuring crystals, healing arts, and metaphysical offerings

• Silent Auction

• UFO-Themed Car Decorating Contest

• Podcasters and media personalities

• Networking opportunities with other curious enthusiasts and researchers

• Before heading to your craft, join our after-hours mixer for continued conversation and cosmic cocktails

On Saturday, July 11, curated vendors, exhibits, activities, and speaker presentations begin at 8:00 a.m. and continue throughout the day until 7:00 p.m., culminating in a live panel discussion and audience question-and-answer session.

For questions, interview arrangements, or additional conference and media information, please contact Mike Grable at m.grable1@outlook.com or 513.290.5356.

