Dayton Silent Disco - Masquerade

Dayton Silent Disco is hosting a Masquerade Party at The Brightside Music and Events Venue on Sept 25th! Come wearing your favorite mask! Whether that's eyes wide shut style, Chewbacca, or a clown mask, we don't really care as long as you and your crew are having a blast on the dance floor!

We'll be celebrating with tons of surprises and, of course, a full evening of getting down to all of your favorite Red, Green, and Blue station dance party action! Kim L will be on the green station with EDM, Sexbox on the blue station with 70s, 80s, and 90s, and John Chapel on the Red station with modern Hip Hop, you will not want to miss this classic Dayton event!

HOW TO GO?

Friday, September 25, 2026

Cover starts at 8:00pm with music starting at 8:30pm on Sept 25th

Tickets are $15 presale and $20 at the doors.

"Group Tickets" - Save 20% when you bring a group of 10! (Pre-sale only)

*Discounted presale tickets end at Midnight on Sept 24th.

Tickets available at daytonsilentdisco.com

This show is 21+