Dayton screening of "Storm Lake: A newspaper. A family. A community."

We’re thrilled to invite you to the first-ever Dayton-area screening of Storm Lake. This is an exclusive local premiere of the acclaimed documentary that follows Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Art Cullen and his family as they fight to keep local news alive in a small Iowa farming town.

“…as they fight to unite and inform their Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times — come hell or pandemic.”

Directed by Jerry Risius and Beth Levison, Storm Lake is an urgent, moving portrait of why local journalism matters — and what’s at stake when it disappears.

After the film, you’ll hear directly from Art Cullen and director Jerry Risius in a live virtual Q&A. This is a rare opportunity to engage with two of local journalism’s most compelling voices.

This is the first and only Dayton-area screening, completely free and open to the public. Bring a friend who cares about local news.