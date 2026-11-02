Join us for our inaugural Dayton Dive Bar Tour!

"Get in the Van!"

We're bringing you to four unique and beautiful dive bars that we love and that you've probably never been to before in Dayton! Though we're keeping the locations a secret until we arrive, every stop will be different and interesting! Please note: these bars are some of our favorite places and any disrespect during the tour will not be tolerated.

We're meeting at The Barrel House on Saturday, Nov 14th at 4pm and then heading out from there.

Tickets are $80 per person and include:

A house beer and shot at four different locations

Transportation

Tour guide

Bartender Tips

Light snacks

The tour is approximately 3 hours

*We encourage you to bring cash for the taco and food trucks

