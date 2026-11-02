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Dayton Dive Bar Tour

Dayton Dive Bar Tour

Join us for our inaugural Dayton Dive Bar Tour!
"Get in the Van!"
We're bringing you to four unique and beautiful dive bars that we love and that you've probably never been to before in Dayton! Though we're keeping the locations a secret until we arrive, every stop will be different and interesting! Please note: these bars are some of our favorite places and any disrespect during the tour will not be tolerated.
We're meeting at The Barrel House on Saturday, Nov 14th at 4pm and then heading out from there.
Tickets are $80 per person and include:
A house beer and shot at four different locations
Transportation
Tour guide
Bartender Tips
Light snacks
The tour is approximately 3 hours
*We encourage you to bring cash for the taco and food trucks

Barrel House
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Barrel House
417 East Third Street
Dayton, Ohio 45402
https://www.barrelhousetap.com/index.html