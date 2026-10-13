The Reader's Journey: What Am I Seeking?

Dark Academia & Divination

Saturday, October 24

What calls to us from hidden libraries, candlelit studies, and the mysteries waiting between the pages?

The third gathering in The Reader's Journey invites us to explore the timeless pursuit of knowledge, meaning, and the questions that keep us turning pages long into the night. Inspired by the world of Dark Academia, we'll delve into literature rich with symbolism, curiosity, folklore, and the desire to understand both ourselves and the world around us.

Through thoughtful conversation, reflection, and divination-inspired practices, we'll consider what we seek in books, in community, and in our own lives. This experience is not about predicting the future, but about embracing wonder, asking meaningful questions, and discovering the stories that guide us.

Whether you're drawn to Gothic libraries, magical traditions, classic literature, or simply the joy of intellectual curiosity, this gathering offers a space to explore and connect.

Your experience includes:

- A curated selection of Dark Academia-inspired books and recommendations

- Guided discussion on symbolism, mystery, and the pursuit of knowledge

- Cozy seasonal refreshments and meaningful conversation

- A thoughtfully curated take-home keepsake

Part of our four-part Reader's Journey series:

Who am I? Archetypes in Literature

What do I believe? Meet Me in the Margins

What am I seeking? Dark Academia & Divination

What sustains me? Stories of Gratitude & Abundance

Join us for an evening of candlelight, curiosity, and connection as we explore the mysteries that draw us forward and the stories that help us seek meaning in the unknown.

Cancellation Policy

- Cancellations made 7 or more days before the event are eligible for a full refund.

- Cancellations made 3–6 days before the event are eligible for a 50% refund.

- Cancellations made within 72 hours of the event are non-refundable due to preparation, materials, and limited seating.

- Tickets may be transferred to another person at no cost. Please notify us in advance so we can update attendee information.

- If the event is canceled or rescheduled by the organizers, guests will receive a full refund or the option to transfer their ticket to a future gathering.