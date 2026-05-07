Dance Performance in the Gallery

The dance performance in the Dana L. Wiley Gallery transforms the traditional viewing space into a living, breathing work of art. Set within the exhibition, Pressed & Painted: A Floral Study, featuring printmaker Erin Holscher Almazan and painter Denise Geier, the piece explores the relationship between movement, space, and visual form.

Featuring dancers Teresa VanDenend Sorge, Megan Flynn, and Rose Sunila, the performance unfolds among contemporary floral-inspired works. The dancers move fluidly through the gallery, responding intuitively to both the artwork and the architecture, blurring the boundaries between performer and exhibit.

Through a blend of improvisation and structured choreography, the performers create an evolving dialogue with one another and the surrounding environment.

Their presence invites the audience to engage from multiple perspectives, encouraging observation and immersion within the gallery space.

Themes of connection, transformation, and presence emerge as the dancers interact with the exhibition and viewers alike, shaping a dynamic, shared experience in real time.