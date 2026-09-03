Culture Works Fall Wine Tasting

🍷 Join Us for an Evening of Wine, Food & Culture! 🍷

Join us on Thursday, October 8th at 6:30 PM in the beautiful Dayton Masonic Center Lounge for the second annual Culture Works Wine Tasting!

Vintage Wines will be showcasing a thoughtfully curated selection of wines sure to complement and delight at any holiday gathering. Bernstein’s Fine Catering will expertly pair each selection with delicious bites, featuring thoughtfully crafted pairings for whites, reds, and dessert wines.

Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply looking to discover something new, this is the perfect opportunity to explore new selections, find a new favorite, and learn something along the way!

Settle in for a fun and cozy evening in a beautiful setting, complete with entertainment, great libations, and delicious bites. Gather your friends and join us for an evening to remember!

🎟️ Tickets

$85 — Wine Tasting & Food Pairing

$40 — Food Only

This is a 21 & Up event.

We can’t wait to raise a glass with you! 🥂