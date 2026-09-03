© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Culture Works Fall Wine Tasting

Culture Works Fall Wine Tasting

🍷 Join Us for an Evening of Wine, Food & Culture! 🍷

Join us on Thursday, October 8th at 6:30 PM in the beautiful Dayton Masonic Center Lounge for the second annual Culture Works Wine Tasting!

Vintage Wines will be showcasing a thoughtfully curated selection of wines sure to complement and delight at any holiday gathering. Bernstein’s Fine Catering will expertly pair each selection with delicious bites, featuring thoughtfully crafted pairings for whites, reds, and dessert wines.

Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply looking to discover something new, this is the perfect opportunity to explore new selections, find a new favorite, and learn something along the way!

Settle in for a fun and cozy evening in a beautiful setting, complete with entertainment, great libations, and delicious bites. Gather your friends and join us for an evening to remember!

🎟️ Tickets

$85 — Wine Tasting & Food Pairing
$40 — Food Only

This is a 21 & Up event.

We can’t wait to raise a glass with you! 🥂

Dayton Masonic Center
85
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Culture Works
937-222-2787
staff@cultureworks.org
https://cultureworks.org
Dayton Masonic Center
525 West Riverview Ave.
Dayton, Ohio