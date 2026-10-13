Cultural Arts & Book Series in partnership with Wright Memorial Public Library and Hadassah presents: Rebecca Blumenstein and Diana Kapp " The Last Free Women: A Daring Escape From Afghanistan and Coming of Age in America"

The Last Free Women is a powerful true story of survival, courage, and second chances set against the dramatic fall of Afghanistan in August 2021. As the Taliban swept into Kabul, dreams that had taken years to build vanished overnight. For young women like Marwa, Mursal, Maryam, and Samira, the future they had envisioned was suddenly replaced by fear, uncertainty, and a desperate race to escape. At the center of this extraordinary story is Rebecca Blumenstein, a senior journalist who helped orchestrate one of the largest privately sponsored refugee evacuations in modern American history. Working against impossible odds, she led efforts that brought hundreds of Afghans to safety and helped them begin anew in the United States.