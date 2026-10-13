Cultural Arts & Book Series in Partnership with Temple Israel Brotherhood's Ryterband Lecture Series presents: Liz Hirsh Naftali "Saving Abigail: The True Story of the Abduction and Rescue of a Three-Year-Old Hostage

Saving Abigail is a gripping true story of courage, resilience, and the extraordinary power of family in the face of unimaginable tragedy. On October 7, 2023, three year-old Abigail Mor Edan’s world was shattered when Hamas terrorists attacked her Israeli community, murdering her parents and abducting her into Gaza. Alone, vulnerable, and held hostage amid a rapidly escalating conflict, Abigail became one of the many innocent victims caught in a devastating geopolitical crisis. Refusing to accept the unthinkable, Abigail’s great-aunt, Liz Hirsh Naftali, launched an urgent and relentless campaign to bring her home. With no diplomatic training, political influence, or blueprint to follow, Liz navigated the highest levels of government, rallied bipartisan support, and captured international attention with Abigail’s heartbreaking story.