Craft a la Carte: CHARACTER

This is the first class in the Craft Series on the craft of fiction from Word's Worth Writing Connections and local author Katrina Kittle. You can sign up for the whole series, or just take the individual classes "a la carte." First up is CHARACTER. From the very opening pages of your story, your main character is responsible for giving the reader some reason to engage, to care, and to keep reading. We’ll examine the crucial keys to character: motivation and personal stakes. We’ll discuss how to develop backstory and the difference between internal and external characterization. This class can help you create a character, or give more depth to a character you're already working with in a work-in-progress. Check out the other classes in the series at wordsworthdayton.com Find out more about the instructor at katrinakittle.com

The Craft Classes take place in the back room of Star City Booksellers, 55 South Main Steet, Miamisburg, OH 45342

Street parking is plentiful and free in downtown Miamisburg, and there are several free public parking lots (including one almost across the street from the bookstore). Come early to check out one of the great restaurants nearby. They are DORA friendly if you’d like a cocktail while writing. And added bonus: anyone registered for class will get a complimentary 20% off anything they purchase from the bookstore the night of class.