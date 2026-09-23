Covering the Vote: Reporting on the 2026 Elections
Covering the Vote: Reporting on the 2026 Elections
Join us for a panel discussion on election reporting, the state of play in Ohio, and what’s at stake this November.
Join three working journalists for an inside look at how the 2026 elections are being covered — from Ohio’s competitive Senate and governor’s races to the local contests that could shape the balance of power in Washington, and the challenges reporters face covering it all.
Panelists
Jackie Borchardt — Senior News Director of Content, The Enquirer and Cincinnati.com
Josh Sweigart — Editor of Investigations & Solutions Journalism, Dayton Daily News
Andrew Tobias — State Government & Politics Reporter, Signal Ohio
Sears Recital Hall, University of Dayton
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Journalism Lab
stephen@thejournalismlab.org
Sears Recital Hall, University of Dayton
300 College ParkDayton, Ohio 45459
937-229-2787
artslive@udayton.edu