Covering the Vote: Reporting on the 2026 Elections

Join us for a panel discussion on election reporting, the state of play in Ohio, and what’s at stake this November.

Join three working journalists for an inside look at how the 2026 elections are being covered — from Ohio’s competitive Senate and governor’s races to the local contests that could shape the balance of power in Washington, and the challenges reporters face covering it all.

Panelists

Jackie Borchardt — Senior News Director of Content, The Enquirer and Cincinnati.com

Josh Sweigart — Editor of Investigations & Solutions Journalism, Dayton Daily News

Andrew Tobias — State Government & Politics Reporter, Signal Ohio

